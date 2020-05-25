EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Cap Reaches $30,947.64

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $30,947.64 and approximately $11.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

