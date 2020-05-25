Electra (ECA) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $6,538.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Denarius (D) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002361 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,543,311,873 coins and its circulating supply is 28,676,155,320 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

