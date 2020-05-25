Electra Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $9,591.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002398 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,543,502,888 coins and its circulating supply is 28,676,346,335 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

