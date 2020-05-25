Elysian Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $94,349.69 and $525,475.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.01 or 0.03882347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031244 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.