Enigma (ENG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002872 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

