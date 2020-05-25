Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a coverage optimism score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of E remained flat at $C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.