Essentia Price Tops $0.0003 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Essentia has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $225,444.88 and $1,265.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.03808230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031027 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinBene, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

