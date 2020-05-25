Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Escodex, Mercatox and DDEX. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $111,602.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.03747201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, P2PB2B, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Escodex, CoinTiger and Coinlim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

