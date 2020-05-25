Etherparty (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $3.54 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.03883174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

