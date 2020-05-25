Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Up 50.6% Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $3.52 million and $7.43 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherparty has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03887919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031037 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

