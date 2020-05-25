Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Evedo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 160.4% against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $463,868.25 and $16.90 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.48 or 0.03799327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,356,590 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

