Everus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Everus has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $11.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $18.94 and $7.50. In the last seven days, Everus has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.03747201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011355 BTC.

About Everus

EVR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,740,200 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

