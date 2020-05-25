Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading Up 16.7%

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) was up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.38, approximately 824,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 244,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVOK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 108.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.