Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 10.1%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price was up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $4.48, approximately 13,112,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,571% from the average daily volume of 784,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 197.30% and a negative net margin of 217.51%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 25.0% in the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 496.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evolus by 71.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

