Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.98.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $13,675,047. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,925,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $669.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $237.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

