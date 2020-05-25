Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of 1.02 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.91. 33,925,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,353,588. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.00. The company has a market cap of $669.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

