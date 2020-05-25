FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0001

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. FansTime has a market cap of $366,258.27 and approximately $227,192.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, FCoin and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.02094575 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00182975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

