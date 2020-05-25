Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $885.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.24.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Lemay purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.77 per share, with a total value of C$33,858.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,076.25. Also, Director David Robinson Shaw acquired 23,100 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$160,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at C$235,396.50.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

