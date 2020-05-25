Financial Review: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) versus Alibaba Group (NASDAQ:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alibaba Group and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 0 23 1 3.04 Repay 0 0 8 0 3.00

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus target price of $245.42, indicating a potential upside of 22.90%. Repay has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.13%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 29.16% 15.15% 9.61% Repay N/A -8.95% -5.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $71.99 billion 7.06 $21.08 billion $6.03 33.12 Repay $104.60 million 8.88 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Repay on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China; and digital payment and financial technology platform services. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and Internet of Things and other service for enterprises; and payment and escrow services; and movies, TV drama series, online dramas, variety shows, news feeds, games, literature and music, and other areas through various content platforms, as well as develops and operates mobile browsers. Further, the company provides AutoNavi, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information; DingTalk, a proprietary enterprise communication and collaboration platform; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered voice assistant, which helps consumers to shop, order local services, search for information, control smart appliances, and play interactive content. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

