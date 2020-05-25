FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). FireEye also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,511. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in FireEye by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

