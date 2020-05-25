FirstBlood (1ST) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $12,146.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001291 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.67 or 0.03891186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004018 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056122 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031060 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

