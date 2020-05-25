FirstBlood Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.48 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and $40,502.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.01 or 0.03882347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031244 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars.

