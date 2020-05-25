Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $29.32. Foot Locker shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 12,943,200 shares trading hands.

The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 630.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 589.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 551,406 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 516,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

