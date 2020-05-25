FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Up 13.5%

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s share price rose 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 7,107,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 940% from the average daily volume of 683,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.45% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

