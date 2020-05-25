Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce $109.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Franks International posted sales of $155.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year sales of $429.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $483.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $417.93 million, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $477.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 915,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,698. Franks International has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $419.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 532,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $1,101,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,074.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 762,892 shares of company stock worth $1,613,377. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franks International by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 212,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franks International by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 145,988 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Franks International by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Franks International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

