Friendz (FDZ) One Day Volume Tops $43,096.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $359,358.39 and $43,096.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.03714387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,632,726 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.