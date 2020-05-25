FTX Token (FTT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.06 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $2.79 or 0.00031252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $265.84 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.03883174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002305 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,141,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,268,782 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

