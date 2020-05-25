Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Trading Up 8.2%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, approximately 430,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 256,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $179.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.