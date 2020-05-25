GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. GAMB has a total market cap of $398,743.73 and $30,702.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.03883835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031265 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

