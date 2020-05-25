GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.0460

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $6,646.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00481675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003373 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002974 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

