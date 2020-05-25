GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/22/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $134.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/15/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/13/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

5/13/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/12/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

5/12/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

5/12/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

5/12/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

4/24/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

4/22/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

4/17/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

4/9/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – GENFIT S A/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. 286,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.