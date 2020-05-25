Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the lowest is $3.89 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 529,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

