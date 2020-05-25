Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0110

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, OKEx, Bithumb and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.02060033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00094670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00183382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bibox, Binance, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Upbit, Allbit, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Kryptono, CPDAX, BiteBTC, OKEx, Kyber Network and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

