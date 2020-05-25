GINcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market cap of $29,661.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,803.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.02301992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.02559482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00482301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00690889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00075698 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00516830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

