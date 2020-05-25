GMB 1-Day Volume Tops $8,700.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, GMB has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One GMB token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and BW. GMB has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $8,700.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.03691510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00055818 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

