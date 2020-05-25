GoldFund Hits One Day Volume of $2,682.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. GoldFund has a market cap of $156,235.57 and approximately $2,682.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004222 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000145 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000080 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.