Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will report $31.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.86 million to $31.73 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $38.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $126.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.36 million to $128.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.94 million, with estimates ranging from $137.88 million to $197.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila purchased 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jordan Walter purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 159,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 34.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 277,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,642. The company has a market capitalization of $646.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

