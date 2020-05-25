Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Neutral

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.91.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. 24,950,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $69.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.