GoldMint 1-Day Volume Tops $1,983.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00005547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. GoldMint has a market cap of $948,522.96 and $1,983.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.02066649 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183173 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

