GoldMint Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005584 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $941,950.24 and approximately $1,340.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.02106384 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00094446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00183636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

