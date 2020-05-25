Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Trading Up 8.7%

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)’s share price was up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.35, approximately 2,167,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 581,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The firm has a market cap of $697.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $40,630.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

