GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Trading 11% Higher

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG)’s stock price traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.66, 1,698,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 268% from the average session volume of 462,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $256.64 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

