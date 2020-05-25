Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $976.60 million to $1.11 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $984.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after buying an additional 2,924,409 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $154,444,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $134,667,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $52,073,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.69. 1,010,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

