HashCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $897.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $418,949.73 and $897.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.03808230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031027 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.