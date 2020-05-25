Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Up 12.6%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price shot up 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.84, 13,643,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 10,668,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTBX. ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 633.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 194,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.