Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.67). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRTX. ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. FIX assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 131,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 1,347,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

