Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.36. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 28,856,500 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -183.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

