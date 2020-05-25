Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $76.97 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000129 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 374,711,579 coins and its circulating supply is 291,341,373 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

