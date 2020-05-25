Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.81

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 2468500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 33,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,506,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,202 shares of company stock worth $13,483,811. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

