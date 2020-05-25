Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0657 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Hush has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $597,407.29 and approximately $44,662.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00517029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00066175 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,089,193 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

